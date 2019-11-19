Homeowners concerned with dangerous Limestone County intersection

A dangerous intersection in Limestone County will soon get LED stop signs to help decrease the amount of car crashes.

The stop signs will be placed at the intersection of Limestone Road and Harvest Road in Athens.

People who live in this area say there are constantly crashes there.

People are excited to hear LED stop signs and yield signs are on the way.

"I feel like it's just a need to do something about it because in the year and a half I've been here, it's been over 7 or 8 accidents," said Antwan Settlers Sr., who lives on Harvest Road.

Settlers can count the crashes outside his home at the intersection of East Limestone and Harvest Road.

State troopers confirmed eight crashes in the past year at the intersection in Athens, fortunately, none deadly.

It’s so bad, Settlers is concerned about his family’s safety.

"What I'm saying is I don't want somebody to come in my house and ride through my house and kill me and my wife. It's just that bad," he said.

While we were talking with Settlers we heard a truck honk at a car..

The car tried to do a rolling stop and was past the median... almost causing another accident.

Settlers took his concerns to Darryl Sammett, his county commissioner, and Sammett explained what he thinks caused the problems.

"It's always been a bad intersection, but since it's been resurfaced, it's kind of sped up traffic," said Sammett, District 1 Commissioner.

Sammett helped find funding for LED stop signs on both sides of Harvest Road, and told us he will ask for yield signs on East Limestone Road to hopefully slow drivers down.

Settlers hopes it helps.

Sammett said the signs should be here any day now.