Homeowners concerned over Cecil Ashburn Drive blasting

People whose homes back up to Cecil Ashburn Drive have new concerns about the projects. The city is about three months into the project.

Homeowners say they've learned crews will now be blasting in their back yards.

"We want the road to be safe, and we want to understand from the city how they're going to do that, how they are going to be sure our homes will be safe from damage," said Keith Booker, whose home backs up to the road.

The City of Huntsville says 80 percent of the blasting for the widening project is complete.

"They will be blasting in many of our yards along Donegal Drive instead of way up on the hill where the road crosses over," Booker said.

Booker said he recently learned the plans for Cecil Ashburn have changed.

"We understand it from the city, they need more line of sight on the curve coming around the mountain to Huntsville from Hampton Cove," he said.

Booker said to increase line of sight for drivers, they'll be working less than 50 feet from some neighbors' homes.

"With the expansion of the road, now the road the noise is going to be even louder. Plus, they are taking trees, aggregate and soil away from our site, now, from this line of site problem, and that will make the noise problem even worse," he said.

WAAY 31 asked the City of Huntsville if plans for the project have changed. A spokesperson said the city engineer says no design plans near the neighborhood have changed. However, Booker said he and his neighbors are hearing something different from the city's engineering department. He says they want the road to be safe, but they also fear of noise levels after the project is over and damage the blasting could do.

"We just want some answers to some questions and concerns. We aren't trying to cause any problems or anything," he said.

He says his family just want to make sure the decisions made for the expansion won't negatively impact their forever homes.

"When they're done with the construction here and reestablish the embankment and whatever else they do, they can go home to their families and their offices, but we have to stay and live here," he said.

The city denies any design plans have changed. We do know the neighborhood has set up a meeting with the city on Friday to discuss blasting in their backyards. We will update you when we learn the latest on the project.