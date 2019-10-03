Huntsville homeowners off Governors Drive concerned for safety

In the last 24 hours, there have been multiple crashes on Governors Drive.

One involved four vehicles and appeared to happen as someone was making a left turn onto Cass Circle. Police say it was a chain reaction from someone following too closely.

People who live on Cass Circle say they worry about the narrow lanes right on Governors Drive and the people who speed past their street. They say a dip at the entrance of their street is a problem only making things worse.

Natali Stock and Shannon Dyer say the only way onto and off of Cass Circle is from Governors Drive. They say any left turn is a hazard, because the middle lane is narrow and there is no traffic light.

"I'd like it if was wider because that would definitely help me get out easier, and I wouldn't have to risk my life every time I wanted to turn left," said Natali Stock.

"We almost didn't buy this house just because of the road and the turn. It's that serious," added Shannon Dyer.

Many drivers noticed that narrow turn lane back in the summer, when the contractor hired to repave Governors Drive made it too narrow.

"I try my best not to get in the middle lane. In fact, I'm just afraid when there's traffic and we're bumper to bumper, and it's just terrible," said Stock.

They were forced to fix it, but some say that lane is still too narrow. The Alabama Department of Transportation says the turn lane is 8-feet-wide, which is the minimum standard.

The travel lanes are now 10 feet. We did some digging and learned the industry minimum for travel lanes is 10 feet. The standard for turn lanes is 9 feet, but only on new roads. The recommendation is 10 to 12 feet.

Neighbors said that narrow turn lane is just one problem near Cass Circle.

"We need someone to take a look at the dip in our street. They need to fix that, because that makes you take a huge pause," said Dyer.

That dip causes their cars to bottom out unless they reduce their speed, making them an easy target for oncoming traffic.

WAAY 31 asked the state if anything can be done to repair the dip and we are waiting to hear back.

The state official tells us that when a portion of Cecil Ashburn Drive opens up at the end of the month, traffic on Governors and in this area will be reduced and so will the number of crashes.

As for the turn lane, the Department of Transportation says their options are limited because there's no space. We asked how wide the turn lane was prior to the repaving. We were told about 8-feet.

As for the high volume of crashes this week, the state says most crashes on Governors Drive are caused by driver error.