Meridianville homeowner thankful house was not damaged by EF0 tornado

A homeowner in Meridianville is thankful his house was untouched by an EF0 tornado that came through the area. He says the fence in his yard was not so lucky.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 8:58 AM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

In Meridianville, the National Weather Service says an EF0 tornado came through the area.

A homeowner WAAY 31 spoke with says he is lucky because he did't have any damage to his house.

"I had to hire three people and they came here because the trees and all the fence, wooden fence, they took it out and put it on the roadside," said Dahyalal Patel, the homeowner.

A pile of tree branches, wood and debris can still be seen after Monday night's EF0 tornado that came through this area. Some parts of it are still standing while other parts of it are on the ground.

The homeowner says he and his family were inside a storm shelter in the home and are lucky the fence, some trees and a storage building were the only things damaged.

"We are very lucky it didn’t damage the house at all," said Patel.

The National Weather Service estimates the winds got as high as 85 mph in this area.

