Homeowner prepare for freeze warning

Employees at Lewter Hardware told WAAY 31 that now is the time to winterize your home. That preventative maintenance can keep you from the difficult and expensive job of replacing frozen pipes.

Glenn Coleman allows his children to go outside only while the sun is still out. Just like his family, he wants his home protected too.

"Got to make sure your plumbing's heat is taped and installation so you're not trying to un-thaw pipes in the morning" Coleman says.

He remembers the time he left his faucet dripping. But, the cold temperatures still froze his pipes. Now, he's creative.

"We cut up a pool noodle because it's soft and we cut it and split it down the center. We'll actually form it around the water spigot and tape it in place. That way it helps from it freezing at the head and busting at the valve on the water spigot outside."

Caleb Hipp at Lewter's Hardware said it's important to have installation in the exterior walls of your home.

In the cold, these insulated faucet covers add even more protection. "It keeps it tight. The styrofoam and the foam tape keeps it installed and warm."

People are also purchasing kerosene and auxiliary heaters. But Hipp and Coleman suggest you use them only if your heater goes out.

They also said it is good to place a heat lamp or heater in your well pump so your water doesn't freeze.