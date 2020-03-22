Homeless organization is making a plan for possible coronavirus outbreak in Huntsville

The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is getting a plan ready, so they can be prepared if homeless people start getting the Coronavirus.

Organizers with the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless say if they start seeing Coronavirus among the homeless population in Huntsville, they will put those who are sick in hotel rooms to be quarantined.

"You can't distance yourself when you're homeless because they basically go where they can. They go and do what they have to do to try to survive," said Huntsville resident, Spencer Adair.

Spencer Adair used to be homeless and knows how hard it is to keep yourself healthy when you don't have a place to stay.

"May not feel that they are considered or looked at as people that people worry about," said Adair.

Adair says he is concerned about his friends who are still homeless.

"It can spread from them to another person," said Adair.

Workers with the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless say they have a plan.

"If there is a client that tests positive for corona, we can possibly provide housing for that person in a hotel to kind of quarantine them," said NACH Executive Director, Lineise Arnold.

While there's a plan in place, there are other concerns about the homeless and low-income families.

"We have one lady who's a supervisor and she's getting three to four hours a week now, so that impacts everything in her life," said Penny Mcglathery with the Good Samaritans Ministry.

"It's impacting some of our low-income residents to where they aren't able to buy food," said Arnold.

So now the Huntsville Good Samaritans Ministry and the homeless coalition are coming together to bring food to those who need it most.

"We are praying that soon that this can get under control somewhat so people can get back to somewhat of a normal lifestyle," said Adair.

The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless says the hotels would be paid for by a United Way grant called the "Emergency Food and Shelter Program."