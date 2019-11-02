Free showers and haircuts for Huntsville's homeless

When Miranda Katz walked up to the Huntsville Community Missional Space, she burst into tears. She's grieving the recent loss of a loved one, but that is only one of the many burdens in her life as she's homeless and has to struggle to survive every day.

"We did not choose to be homeless or choose to be like this. God chose it for us, and we're trying to make it as best as we can," Katz said.

On Saturday, she was able to get a little help from a group of volunteers who provided the homeless with basic needs like food, clothing and the ability to do laundry. But, that group went above and beyond providing them with a luxury they don't see often a haircut.

Many of them couldn't even remember the last time they got their hair done.

"I couldn't tell you when and it feels so great," Katz said.

"Years, years even in the real world," Tina Cook said laughing.

Two words caught my ear when she said that, the real world. That's how she described her life before she became homeless two years ago. She's a victim of domestic violence and was trying to escape her abuser who followed her here to Huntsville. She says he's now in jail, and Cook is trying to put the pieces of her life back together.

On Saturday, she was able to go back to that real world when she was given the opportunity to do something most people take for granted, take a hot shower.

"I stayed in the shower for 30 minutes with hot, steaming water. I didn't want to come out!" she said.

Something so simple that lifted her spirits and made her and others forget of their troubles for just a moment.

"I don't feel so roadish, you know, dirty," Cook said.

"I feel better, happier. I don't feel like I'm nasty. I don't feel like that anymore," Katz said.

Organizers say that was the goal of the whole event.

"It's just so impressive to see that transformation of maybe not feeling so great and then coming out and looking and feeling wonderful. That's what it's all about," Mandy Proves with Community of Hope said.

This event is due to the combined efforts of Huntsville Community of Hope, ShowerUp Nashville, BeArded WARRIORs, and 2820 Community Missional Space.