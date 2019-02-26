Clear
Home submerged in water at Ricks Lane in Spring Valley

The Gargis family's home

Families have started the clean-up process after torrential rain destroyed homes in Colbert County.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 7:34 PM
Posted By: Najahe Sherman

A home is submerged in water at Ricks Lane in Spring Valley. The Gargis family said by the time the heavy rain was over, 13 inches of water had accumulated in their yard. They had to evacuate the house and used a tractor to get off the property.


Ricks Lane

Ricks Lane

Pam Gargis said the family is doing what they can, until they can get some help. The family said the house wasn’t in a flood zone, so they didn’t have flood insurance. On Tuesday, they found out that their homeowners insurance will not cover the damage.

"He is trying to build a moat around the house right now, to maybe even get in there and pump that water over to this area ... It comes to the road, and hopefully that will hold," said Pam Gargis. "It’s devastating, because it’s stressful, you know? I’m okay, my husband is okay, daughter-in-law are there okay, but you know what, I feel for everyone, not just my stepson and his family."

