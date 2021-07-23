Home runs power Trash Pandas over Smokies in 5-3 win

The Trash Pandas are back at .500 after defeating the Tennessee Smokies 5-3 on Friday night.

Making his Rocket City debut, Cristopher Molina picked up the win after tossing five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out five.

The Trash Pandas had the longball working Friday, belting four.

In the second inning, Mitch Nay and Izzy Wilson went back-to-back, now holding a tie of the league lead with 16 each.

Ibandel Isabel hit two, his 12th and 13th, as the deep ball powered the Trash Pandas to victory.