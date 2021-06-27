Home runs power Trash Pandas over Lookouts in 9-6 win

The Trash Pandas ended a rough road trip with a much-needed win.

Rocket City defeated Chattanooga 9-6 on Sunday thanks to a hitting showcase. The Trash Pandas crushed five home runs and tallied 17 hits in the win.

Mitch Nay, who has been red-hot lately, pounded two long balls to enter a tie for most in the Double-A South with 12.

Nay, MacKinnon and Aviles Jr. all recorded three-hit games.

On the mound, Cooper Criswell struggled but picked up his fifth win as timely hitting kept the Trash Pandas ahead.

Criswell went 5.2 innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits while striking out six.

Rocket City is back in action on Tuesday as the team starts a six-game series with the Tennessee Smokies.

The Trash Pandas will be back in Madison on July 6 as they host the Montgomery Biscuits.