Home invasion suspect arrested after recovering in the hospital

According to Steven Young with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Timothy Jackson was arrested Tuesday night and charged with burglary after he was shot during a home invasion last week.

Jackson was recovering in the hospital but when he was released, he left. He was later arrested by deputies in Limestone County.

Young said Jackson was already out on bond for a previous drug charge so he will not be able to bond out until he sees a judge.

Deputies say Jackson broke into a home on Nick Davis Road last week while the homeowner was asleep. The homeowner woke up after hearing a noise and saw a light on. When he went to check it out, they say he found Jackson rifling through his things. The homeowner and Jackson got into a scuffle before the homeowner shot him.