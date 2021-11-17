Home groundbreaking in Athens for local vet

It's now been a month since the All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood concert, where two local veterans found out they will be getting a free, custom-built home in North Alabama.

On Wednesday, Helping A Hero held a ceremony to finally break ground on one of those veterans' new home.

"Scott Barkalow is the epitome of a special forces soldier," LTC Mike Jenne said. "He's one of the toughest, smartest and most driven men that I've ever met."

Scott was part of a 12-person special forces group who went to Afghanistan after 9/11. Jenne says Scott was riding in a Toyota pickup truck when it hit a landmine.

"I found Scott, and I was shocked. To say that he looked bad would have been an understatement," Jenne recalled.

He says he held Scott's hand in the helicopter as he was being transported to a hospital.

"When they told him that he had lost his leg, he replied 'That's no big deal. I can live without a leg. How are the guys that were with me? Are they safe?' That moment tells you all you need to know about Scott Barkalow," Jenne said.

Scott received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his service. This country will forever be grateful for his sacrifice, but people in North Alabama wanted to do more.

"We can't do what these guys do, but we can build them a home," Joey Ceci with Breland Homes said.

The company will build Scott a custom-built home in Athens with ramps, railings and other features to make life easier when Scott is in a wheelchair.

"I think this is divine intervention," Scott said. "It's going to make things a lot easier because everyday I go to my house. I have to climb stairs. When I go to the bathtub, it's a lot smaller than it needs to be."

Scott says he's extremely appreciative for everyone who made this project happened.

"It means a lot! It really does. Even though most veterans will tell you they're not looking for any kind of appreciation, we appreciate when we get it," Scott explained. "It's overwhelming. It's joyous. It's any kind of emotion you can think of."

Breland Homes says they expect this home to be finished by next summer.

They also plan to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the second veteran's home in January.