Home destroyed, firefighter injured from Huntsville fire

The homeowner told WAAY31 his gas fireplace started the fire.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Feb 16, 2020 6:01 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

A Huntsville firefighter was taken to the hospital and a family is picking up what is left of their home after a fire Saturday night. 

It happened on the 200 block of Properzi Way in Huntsville. The homeowner said he and his family were watching television with the fireplace on. He said he noticed a spark near the outlet. 

Within minutes, his breaker popped and his entire house went up in flames. He said he is now focused on tearing down the home and rebuilding. 

Don Webster, with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services told WAAY31 the firefighter is recovering from non-life threatening injuries. 

