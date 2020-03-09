Clear

Home damaged, cat killed in Madison County fire

Courtesy of a WAAY 31 viewer

A Madison County home is damaged after a fire started in the garage early Monday morning.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 8:27 AM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 9:58 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Moores Mill fire crews responded to a house fire Monday morning on Debbie Boulevard.

Officials say the cause of the fire will be undetermined because of the extent of the damage. It took crews about two hours to put out the fire, which started in the garage. The call came in at 1:30 a.m. Monday.

A couple who lives in the home was there when the fire started. Their dog woke them up. 

There were three animals in the home at the time, two cats and one dog. One of the cats died. The other pets were taken to an animal emergency hospital for smoke inhalation.

Central, New Market and Merdianville fire departments also responded to the scene, along with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services. The Red Cross is assisting the couple.

