Home course advantage: Heath tied for fourth after strong first round at Spirit of America Golf Classic

Ryley Heath is no stranger to the course at Burningtree Country Club in Decatur. The 18-year-old Hartselle High School grad grew up playing and practicing on the course.

On Wednesday, Heath took the course for the first time as a player in the Spirit of American Golf Classic. His experience showed. Heath shot a 69, finishing the day two-under and walking into the clubhouse as the leader.

“I’ve always looked forward to playing in this tournament and being able to be in the lead after the first round’s a great feeling,” Heath said.

The teenager seemed to be playing without any pressure Wednesday, attributing that to his knowledge of the course.

“I just feel comfortable here. This is like my second home,” he said.

Speaking with the lead, Heath was confident in his abilities and his experience on the course. He said he felt there was a good chance he was in the lead if he played on par with his recent outings.

“A lot of people come out here and they tell me they feel like this is a really tough course. I do not feel that way, I guess it’s just because I play out here and if I hit a bad shot I know exactly where it’s gonna end up. I know all the gaps in the trees and where I need to go, where I don’t need to go so that definitely helps.”

At the end of the first round, Heath is tied with five others for fourth place at two-under.