Hollywood police looking for person who broke into, vandalized local church

Hollywood police in Jackson County are investigating after a local church was broken into and vandalized.

The department says it received a call on Friday that the Apostles and Prophets Church on County Road 412 was burglarized and vandalized within the last week and a half.

The back door was kicked in, windows and other property were broken and racial slurs and graphic images were painted on the walls, according a Facebook post from Hollywood police.

The department’s Facebook post shows the damage, including the graphic images painted on the church’s walls. You can see the full post here.

If you have information about the case, call police at 256-259-1295.