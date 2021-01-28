Hobby Lobby ending popular coupon option

Hobby Lobby announced Wednesday that it no longer will offer a discount that is much-loved among customers.

Effective Feb. 28, the 40 percent off coupon is going away. Forever.

“By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day,” the company said in response to a post on its Facebook page.

“This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon.

“It is always our intent to provide you with beyond compare service, great prices and the best selection. We appreciate your understanding during this period of transition and thank you for your continued business.”

As you can imagine, some people’s emotions about the change are strong.

You can see on the store’s Facebook post HERE.

In North Alabama, Hobby Lobby has stores in Albertville, Decatur, Florence, Huntsville and Madison.