Hobbs Island Road at Russell Drive closed after wreck

Hobbs Island Road at Russell Drive is closed after a wreck.

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 2:05 PM
Updated: Oct. 29, 2018 2:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff's Office urges drivers to use an alternate route.

