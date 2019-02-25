Hobbs Island Road in Huntsville closed because of flooding

On Monday afternoon, a popular alternate route for the Cecil Ashburn Drive closure, Hobbs Island Road, was closed because parts of it are underwater.

A volunteer firefighter who's helped rescue people from the flooding took us out on the road, but no one should go past any barricades to see the flooding, because it's potentially deadly.

The City of Huntsville put up signs that tell drivers the road is closed to traffic, and they need to use Governors Drive. This adds about 16 miles to the drive and at least 20 minutes, if there's no traffic.

WAAY 31 wanted to know how this is impacting traffic on Governors Drive, another alternate route for the Cecil Ashburn closure. We reached out to the City of Huntsville throughout the day on Monday, and the city's spokesperson said she was checking with Huntsville police. We are still waiting to hear back.

Here's what you'll find if you try to drive down Hobbs Island Road. We got a ride on the closed road with a volunteer firefighter who's helped rescue people. Most of the road is underwater. It took a truck that was lifted to go through the water. The driver went less than 5 miles per hour while we were on the road.

All it takes for a vehicle to be swept off the road in water is six inches. New Hope police, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Alabama State Troopers are writing tickets to anyone caught going around a barricade.

It's unknown when Hobbs Island Road will reopen. In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area.