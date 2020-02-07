Clear
Hobbs Island Road heavily flooded on Friday

County workers said the water on parts of the road was as much as 12 feet deep.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 9:03 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

In Madison County Friday countless drivers went around closed road signs and drove on flooded Hobbs Island Road.

Drivers braved the water and made it through.

State Troopers stopped a group of cars about to drive through these waters Friday.

New Hope Police also gave out verbal warnings to drivers who were caught in this area.

Barricades were set up on Oak Grove Road and both sides of Hobbs Island Road in the area, but many drivers still took their car around them.

The water in the area has started to go down, but it is still covering the road.

Anyone caught driving through this area could face a ticket from law enforcement.

