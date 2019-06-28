Clear

Hit or miss afternoon thunderstorms this weekend

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening Friday through this weekend in the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 8:16 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

After a very active Thursday in the Tennessee Valley, Friday will bring widely scattered to isolated thunderstorms.  Many areas will remain dry but heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorms through this evening.

The threat of pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue each afternoon this weekend.  The limited coverage of storms should not create any major issues for outdoor activities.  

Afternoon highs will remain near to slightly above normal today through Sunday with most areas reaching 90.  There is the potential for significant heat indices early next week.  Air temperatures may climb to the mid 90s but combined with a very humid air-mass we may see heat index values to or above 105 degrees by Monday.

