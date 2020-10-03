History professor discusses 25th Amendment and when it can be used

The president on Friday entered Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to be treated for coronavirus.

Dr. Denise Shaver, assistant professor of history at Oakwood University, said this news should serve as a wake-up call for how serious the virus is.

However, Shaver said she fears this could lead to fewer voters next month.

"That's the main thing to still encourage people to be able to vote but still do it safely," Shaver said.

Professor Shaver said it is easy to become fearful after a president becomes infected with a potentially fatal virus.

However, she said it is important people still focus on how to vote during a pandemic, whether that is by mail-in ballots, in-person absentee voting, or going in person while social distancing on November 3.

"If people who have these protective measures and access to the highest level of health care can still contract it, anyone can," Shaver said. "We need to take it seriously and put in the protocols that have been outlined for us."

As far as what could happen if the president becomes too ill to do his job, Shaver said there is an amendment addressing this scenario.

The 25th amendment was put in place back in 1967 in case a president becomes disabled or dies.

"It outlines the process of succession for the vice president," Shaver said. "So if the president is living, he would actually have to submit a written declaration of resignation, but if he died suddenly, then congress would vote for the vice president to take over."

The president could also temporarily transfer his powers to the vice president, then resume powers of office when he is ready.

Right now, out of an abundance of caution, President Trump will spend a few days at a military hospital, working from the hospital's presidential suite.

"It's in place in case of an emergency like this," Shaver said. "But, of course, we're not hoping for anything like that to happen."

Despite working from a hospital, the White House said President Trump is still able to continue his official duties and remains in charge.

Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for coronavirus.