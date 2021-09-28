History made thanks to Decatur K-9 officer

A Decatur Police K-9 recently made history on the national stage.

K-9 Officer Baron and his handler, Greg Rutherford, are Decatur's dynamic duo.

"I spend more time with him than my wife and my two kids," Rutherford said.

The time paid off in the form of a national certification from the United States Police Canine Association, the first for Decatur.

"When I go to court, and a defense attorney asks how is my dog certified, and I say United States Police Canine Association, nationally, seventh-place finish, it means a lot," Rutherford said.

The distinction is hard to come by. Rutherford has worked daily with Baron on his police K-9 skills for five years.

"His criminal apprehension, the actual bite work, he received a few deductions there," Rutherford said. "But it all starts out with obedience."

Baron's rewarded each day for his hard work, but Rutherford showed his partner even more love after the top-10 finish.

"Lot of ball play, a lot of tugs, lots of 'good boy's — I think I picked him up and carried him around for a little bit," Rutherford said.

As much as Baron loves play, Rutherford said he stays eager to serve the Decatur community. Now, he'll get do it as the department's top dog.

"He gets out of that kennel, he knows it's time to go to the car and time to go to work," Rutherford said.

Rutherford said K-9 officers serve the department for about eight to 10 years. At 6 years old, Baron is far from retirement.