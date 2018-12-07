A traffic headache for many Thursday morning was a home improvement project for one Huntsville family. Half of a home that's more than 80 years old lumbered down Highway 431 from Guntersville.
The home used to sit on the property of Guntersville First Baptist Church, but had fallen into some disrepair. The church offered the historic home for free to anyone willing to take it away and finally, a Huntsville resident, Terry Langley, stepped up to take it.
"It was a great relief off of our shoulders. It was a win-win for everybody. We did not want to tear the house down. It's such a historic home in Guntersville, and yet at the same time, we couldn't keep it," Joel Samuels, a pastor at Guntersville First Baptist Church, said.
Only half of the home was moved Thursday. The second half will be transported to Huntsville in about two weeks.
Related Content
- Historic home transported from Guntersville to Huntsville
- Huntsville releases transportation plan
- One person airlifted to Huntsville Hospital after Guntersville crash
- Close call for Huntsville's historic Helion Lodge
- Historic Huntsville bowling alley closing up shop
- Roundabout might help Guntersville traffic
- Vigil held for Guntersville woman
- Guntersville man finds dead body in woods near his home
- Historic home catches fire in Florence
- Guntersville store owner helps police nab escapees