Historic home transported from Guntersville to Huntsville

A traffic headache for many Thursday morning was a home improvement project for one Huntsville family. Half of a home that's more than 80 years old lumbered down Highway 431 from Guntersville.

The home used to sit on the property of Guntersville First Baptist Church, but had fallen into some disrepair. The church offered the historic home for free to anyone willing to take it away and finally, a Huntsville resident, Terry Langley, stepped up to take it.

"It was a great relief off of our shoulders. It was a win-win for everybody. We did not want to tear the house down. It's such a historic home in Guntersville, and yet at the same time, we couldn't keep it," Joel Samuels, a pastor at Guntersville First Baptist Church, said.

Only half of the home was moved Thursday. The second half will be transported to Huntsville in about two weeks.