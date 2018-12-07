Clear

Historic home transported from Guntersville to Huntsville

Only half of the home was moved Thursday. The second half will be transported to Huntsville in about two weeks.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 11:24 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A traffic headache for many Thursday morning was a home improvement project for one Huntsville family. Half of a home that's more than 80 years old lumbered down Highway 431 from Guntersville.

The home used to sit on the property of Guntersville First Baptist Church, but had fallen into some disrepair. The church offered the historic home for free to anyone willing to take it away and finally, a Huntsville resident, Terry Langley, stepped up to take it.

"It was a great relief off of our shoulders. It was a win-win for everybody. We did not want to tear the house down. It's such a historic home in Guntersville, and yet at the same time, we couldn't keep it," Joel Samuels, a pastor at Guntersville First Baptist Church, said.

Only half of the home was moved Thursday. The second half will be transported to Huntsville in about two weeks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events