Historic heat continues Thursday, rain is on the way

Both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals hit 100° Wednesday. This is a new October record high, surpassing yesterday's record of 99°.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Today's 100° is now the latest on record for both Huntsville and Muscles Shoals.  The previous latest 100s were both set in 1931 for each location.  Muscle Shoals hit 100 on September 24, 1931 and Huntsville hit 100 on September 25, 1931.

Thursday will bring another day of record shattering heat.  Expect highs in the upper 90s with even the chance of triple digits.  The other concern besides the heat will be increased fire danger Thursday night and into Friday.  Gusty winds combined with low humidity will allow for new fires to quickly spread.

Finally widespread rain arrives Sunday and into Monday. Rain totals between 0.50" and 1.50" are possible from the Shoals to Sand Mountain.  Most of the rain will exit North Alabama by sunrise Tuesday of next week.

