Historic fire doesn't stop annual Strawberry Festival in Moulton

Last week’s fire in downtown Moulton didn’t stop the city from hosting their 5th annual Strawberry Festival.

Last week, three businesses on the town square were destroyed in a fire that burned for two days. A fourth business was destroyed during the clean-up efforts.

WAAY 31 learned this weekend's annual event will bring some healing for a town devastated by fire.

“When everything happened, we were kind of able to see the event take place in our front yard," Brittany Alred said. "It was devastating.”

Brittany Alred lives just a couple of blocks away from Court Street, where a fire destroyed four businesses last week.

Alred said she has friends who worked at those businesses, and she was heartbroken when she realized they were out of jobs.

Alred told WAAY 31 she wanted to help her friends out, and she said the Strawberry Festival seemed like the perfect opportunity to do that.

“We’re actually making keychains and magnets, and we’ll donate all the funds back to those affected by the fire," she said.

When WAAY 31 asked Alred why she chose to raise money for those impacted by the fire, she told us it was a no-brainer.

“In 2011, my family and I were affected by the tornadoes that came through, so we know how it is to lose everything," she said.

Some folks attending the Strawberry Festival on Friday told WAAY 31 they believe the fire has brought the community closer together.

Some people even said they think the festival is more successful this year because of the historic blaze.

“More people came out," Lisa Fuqua said. "We have more shops than what we had last year. It shows the support. Just because there was a fire—yes, it was big—but it didn’t stop our Strawberry Festival. People are still out here and enjoying it.”

“This is the biggest I’ve seen the festival so far, and it’s amazing to see everyone come out," Alred added.

Some folks told WAAY 31 they think the potential for rain on Saturday will have more of an impact on the event than the fire did, but they’re hoping that the rain will hold off.