Historic building downtown Decatur set to be torn down

A historic building in downtown Decatur is expected to be torn down sometime in the near future. The building at Second Avenue and Moulton Street was badly damaged during April's storm. The owner informed the city of his plans. The building was condemned on April 9th and barriers were put in place to help block the sidewalk from traffic.

"Penn hamburgers, that's been a staple here in decatur for years. I used to see people try to come up and try to get between the barriers to go to penn's hamburgers," said Chester Cox who works across the street.

The building was home to two restaurants -- C.F. Penn Hamburgers and Decatur Dawgs. Decatur Dawgs has since relocated but the sought out hamburger joint has yet to reopen. Cox said he misses the convenience of getting food from the building.

"I miss it too because you can run across the street and get something to eat, you know, a hot dog or Penn's Hamburger. It's real quick and it's pretty affordable."

Cox also talked his hopes for the soon to be empty space. He'd like to see new restaurants move in or something else to help with traffic flow.

"Or make parking because as you can see parking around lunch time it's hard to find a place to park."

There's no word yet on what will be put in this space. Last week another Decatur business, Skate Castle, damaged by the storm reopened its doors. And Riverwalk Marina has started renovations on a dock that was damaged.