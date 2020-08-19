Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama offers free U.S. citizenship classes online

Last week, the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (HICA) began offering its final U.S. citizenship course of the year online and free of charge.

The course, which began Aug. 12, will last 12 weeks and is held through Zoom every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Class is open to the public and new students can still join.

Elizabeth Benitez, Immigration Case Manager for the Citizenship and Immigration Program for HICA, teaches this course and says it is an important resource to continue providing.

“Obviously in-person interaction is better, but we're still doing what we can to help people learn and have this resource so they can become citizens," Benitez said.

Benitez says HICA began offering U.S. citizenship courses last summer, with her current class being the third overall, but the first done completely virtually. So far, six students have enrolled in the class, but Benitez expects this number to grow as more people hear about it.

One benefit to the virtual classes is that students from all over are able to join.

“The good thing about these virtual classes is that since they're online, anyone can sign up. We have people from Montgomery to Marshall County, we even have a lady who's from New York," Benitez said.

Beginning Oct. 2, the cost of online naturalization applications is increasing from $640 to $1,160. Benitez says this increased fee could present challenges for many seeking citizenship.

“We think it's going to have a very big impact because if right now there are people who can barely get this money to pay the immigration fee and already with it going up a little bit more, almost double, then it's going to be even more difficult especially because a lot of people aren't working or they're barely working because of everything with the pandemic,” Benitez said.

To register for this course or find out more information, call HICA at (205) 942-5505.