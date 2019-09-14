Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Sunday, people in North Alabama celebrate early

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Sunday, but people in North Alabama are celebrating a day early.

People from Huntsville, Athens, Decatur and Cullman gathered at Braham Spring Park Saturday morning.

The goal of the march was to bring families together to worship and remind people of the value of life.

This is the second year of the march. Event organizers say he got the idea of the march last year, and expects to continue doing it for years to come.

"It was the same time Hispanic Heritage Month was, but we march for all the families because God loves all the families," Pastor Carlos Aybar said.

Organizers say they saw an increase of people participate in the march this year.