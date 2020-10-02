Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet Pastors Carlos and Liliana Aybar

An Argentinian couple, Carlos and Liliana Aybar, serve as senior pastors at the International Restoration Ministry Inc., a bilingual church in Huntsville.

The Aybars were born in Buenos Aires and immigrated to the United States in 1996. They lived in New York and Florida before settling in Alabama, where they have been living for almost 15 years with their four children.

Pastor Liliana says their background helps them connect with members of their congregation and the community on a deeper level.

"For us, it is a great responsibility to bring Christ to the Hispanic community because as immigrants, we know how difficult it is to immigrate and to come to another country where there is another culture, another language, another way. One leaves behind family, friendships, memories, customs," Pastor Liliana said.

The Aybars make it their mission to spread hope to their parishioners, especially now during challenging times.

"Really, in these difficult times that we are living, sometimes we expect external changes. There really is the pandemic, of pain, of loneliness, of hopelessness, that only Jesus Christ can reach the depths of our interior and tell a mother or a father who are crying for their children, that he can, to trust in God," Pastor Carlos said.

The couple has served as pastors for 10 years at the International Restoration Ministry Inc., which is a diverse church with around 200 members representing a dozen different nationalities.

The pastors and their congregation also serve families throughout the world. Their foundation in Venezuela provides monthly support to children and families in need there.

Above all, they say their biggest motivation is helping families near and far.

"The great achievements we see are restored families," Pastor Carlos said.