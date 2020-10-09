Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet Mayra Rangel

Mayra Rangel made a perilous journey through the desert at the age of 16 to come to the United States from her native Mexico for a better life.

"Since then, I have tried to outdo myself with the roots that my family, my parents instilled in me to fight very hard to get ahead and never forget where we come from," Rangel said.

Rangel says her parents, particularly her late father, instilled in her a strong work ethic and passion for social justice and helping others from a young age. She studied and worked in California before moving to Alabama, where she has lived for 12 years.

Now, Rangel works to better the lives of other immigrants as a community leader in North Alabama for the Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice (ACIJ). Previously, she served as President of ACIJ’s Board of Directors for five years.

The passing of H.B. 56, a strict anti-immigration law, by Alabama’s legislature in 2011 became the catalyst behind Rangel’s involvement in activism.

"What really led me to work for the Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice was in 2011 when the anti-immigrant law passed here in Alabama. I felt very frustrated, very desperate and I wanted to do something about it. It wasn't fair that that law was made for the purpose of making life miserable for people who already had a hard life," Rangel said.

In 2012, Rangel joined ACIJ. That same year she helped the organization achieve what she says is its greatest accomplishment in fighting to dismantle the most aggressive measures imposed by the H.B. 56 law and succeeding.

This year, ACIJ stepped up to help the Hispanic community throughout the state during the pandemic. Rangel helped create a Spanish hotline for people affected by Covid-19, providing them information on coronavirus testing and food banks in their area.

The organization also created the ACIJ Community Aid Fund to provide financial support for those impacted by the pandemic who do not qualify for unemployment benefits or stimulus relief from the government. Since March, they have helped more than 50 families with payments of $400 each.

"I'm very, very proud of what we achieved during Covid-19, it's a great achievement for the community and our organization," Rangel said.

Rangel plans to continue her community work and hopes that ACIJ can expand its reach and serve more members of the Hispanic community around the state for years to come.