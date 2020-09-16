Clear

Hispanic Brothers Setting An Example For The Younger Generation

It's Hispanic Heritage Month. WAAY 31 is honoring local Hispanic leaders in our community.

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 7:59 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

Two Hispanic brothers in North Alabama are hoping to set an example to the younger generation.

"We see young people every day who have similar names to us, who look like us and when we deal with these young people they certainly recognize the name. They recognize we are like them, and we want to make sure we are setting the right example. We want them to shoot for the very best for their lives," Dr. Jose Reyes, Jr. said.

Dr. Jose Reyes Jr. is the Scottsboro school superintendent, and the first Hispanic male to ever hold the position of superintendent in the state of Alabama. His brother Carlos Adam Reyes is one of the first Hispanics to be a state trooper. Their biggest influence was their parents.

"Both of our parents—A strong example is probably an understatement," Adam said.

Jose and Carlos are of Mexican descent. Their grandparents came to the US in 1947 to work. Their father Jose Reyes Sr was born the following year in the US. Their family moved across the country following work. Their dad left his home at age 16 to find work, and was eventually drafted into the military at 18.

The military brought Jose Reyes Sr. to a military base in Ozark, AL, where he met his wife. The two got married in 1969 and eventually moved to Scottsboro in 1977. He was a welder and pipe-fitter with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

"My father—I never really recall him taking off work. I always remember him going to work. If they ever called him, he was going to work. He was constantly focused on providing for my brother, my mother and myself. That's got to be the absolute most motivating factor and influence in my life," Adam said.

Both brothers say that hard work influenced them to be the best they can become to make their dad proud.

"We do what we do because we both want to serve. We both enjoy serving this particular county. Our family has served this county since 1977. Our mother being a teacher, him (referring to Adam) being in law enforcement and me being here in education. Our family has been about service to the community. It's been an honor and a privilege to be able to serve and allow those people who have similar backgrounds to us that with hard work and dedication anyone can succeed in this country," Dr. Reyes Jr. said.

Both brothers say they want to follow their father's footsteps and hope to serve the community for years to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 127523

Reported Deaths: 2257
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson18381328
Unassigned13347134
Mobile12893287
Montgomery8509170
Madison723772
Tuscaloosa6842109
Lee554159
Shelby540049
Baldwin499247
Marshall374842
Etowah323144
Calhoun312738
Morgan310625
Houston254321
Elmore245147
DeKalb228619
Walker216480
St. Clair215234
Talladega198125
Limestone189319
Cullman178517
Dallas172626
Franklin169428
Russell16832
Autauga160124
Lauderdale157631
Colbert155824
Escambia153424
Blount147513
Jackson143510
Chilton141924
Covington126427
Dale126442
Coffee12317
Pike11249
Tallapoosa112184
Chambers110242
Clarke104216
Butler90138
Marion90028
Barbour8067
Marengo69419
Winston67112
Lowndes64027
Pickens61314
Bibb6119
Hale60028
Bullock58114
Randolph58112
Monroe5708
Lawrence56820
Washington53913
Perry5366
Wilcox53011
Geneva5264
Cherokee52115
Conecuh51611
Crenshaw50731
Clay4957
Macon46619
Henry4454
Sumter41419
Fayette4048
Choctaw34112
Lamar3232
Cleburne3006
Greene29515
Coosa1553
Out of AL440

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 175231

Reported Deaths: 2127
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby29100433
Davidson25440283
Hamilton892485
Rutherford866185
Knox835167
Williamson487935
Sumner454892
Wilson322337
Montgomery283341
Putnam276536
Bradley274716
Out of TN274325
Unassigned26847
Madison246754
Sevier244313
Blount235521
Robertson210732
Maury208221
Washington202526
Sullivan196331
Hamblen177522
Tipton165017
Trousdale16437
Wayne14774
Hardeman147225
Gibson138319
Bedford125015
Dyer116113
Dickson113812
Cumberland107115
Carter106726
Fayette106316
Henderson105818
Loudon10546
Anderson104211
Weakley103717
Greene101832
Jefferson101513
Obion10058
Macon98319
Coffee98010
Warren9708
McMinn96224
Monroe95516
Hardin89714
Lauderdale88714
Lawrence88411
Haywood86615
Lake8632
Bledsoe8324
Franklin7887
Carroll76616
Cheatham76510
Roane7614
Rhea7459
McNairy73515
Hawkins71814
Cocke7129
White7008
Marshall6584
Smith63410
Overton6123
Johnson6102
Henry5618
Chester5388
Lincoln5371
Giles53117
DeKalb5249
Crockett48719
Hickman4814
Marion4607
Decatur4166
Claiborne4084
Campbell3963
Polk36711
Fentress3543
Grainger3221
Benton3149
Jackson2853
Union2841
Morgan2822
Unicoi2581
Cannon2490
Humphreys2093
Meigs2073
Sequatchie2012
Grundy1904
Scott1832
Lewis1581
Houston1570
Clay1514
Moore1331
Perry1330
Van Buren1320
Stewart1262
Hancock1052
Pickett902

Most Popular Stories

Community Events