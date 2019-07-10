Hirotec plant in Fayetteville named as supplier for Huntsville Mazda-Toyota

An automotive parts supplier in Fayetteville, TN., will be one of the suppliers for Mazda-Toyota in Huntsville.

Hirotec America announced in December 2018 it will invest about $40 million and create more than 100 jobs in Lincoln County over the next three years. The company will build its plant in the Runway Centre Industrial Park. The plant will be operational in the third quarter of 2020.

The company will supply the $1.6 billion Mazda-Toyota facility currently under construction in Huntsville. The first vehicle is set to be produced there in 2021.

The Huntsville plant will construct SUVs for both Mazda and Toyota.

Jennifer Howell has lived in Fayetteville all her life. She says big companies don't normally move to her city. But now, one is.

“I think it's a good idea, it's nice to have some here though,” she said.

Mazda-Toyota officials tell me this is the fourth supplier that has been announced, and the first outside of Alabama.

The other three are all located in north Alabama.

Hirotec will make metal stampings for Mazda, but it's unclear if they will be supplying other parts as well.

Construction on the plant just started, but doors are expected to open in next year.