Hikers rescued from heat on Monte Sano State Park

Huntsville Fire and Rescue helped a couple of hikers with heat-related illness on Monte Sano State Park.
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says crews were out on Arrowhead Trail for an hour and a half.
The hikers did not go to the hospital.
