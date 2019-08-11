Clear
Hikers rescued from heat on Monte Sano State Park

Huntsville Fire and Rescue helps hikers with heat-related illness.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 10:24 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

 Huntsville Fire and Rescue helped a couple of hikers with heat-related illness on Monte Sano State Park. 

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says crews were out on Arrowhead Trail for an hour and a half. 

The hikers did not go to the hospital. 

