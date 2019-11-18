Clear
Hikers lost for 2 days in Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County found safe

HikeAlabama reports two women who reported being lost in the Sipsey Wilderness in Bankhead National Forest on Friday now are safe.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

They were found Sunday after two days in the forest, according to this post on HikeAlabama.

