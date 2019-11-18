HikeAlabama reports two women who reported being lost in the Sipsey Wilderness in Bankhead National Forest on Friday now are safe.
They were found Sunday after two days in the forest, according to this post on HikeAlabama.
Read more about them HERE
Related Content
- Hikers lost for 2 days in Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County found safe
- Endangered aquatic salamander found in Bankhead National Forest
- Car crashes into bush on Bankhead Parkway
- Man's body found in Lawrence County, Tenn.
- Large tree falls, blocks Bankhead Road for several hours
- Accident on Bankhead Parkway sends man to hospital
- Shooting reported in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County elects new sheriff
- Body found near East Lawrence school
- Decomposed body found in East Lawrence identified
Scroll for more content...