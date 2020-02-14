All lanes open on Highway 72 after wreck on Chapman Mountain

According to Huntsville police, ice could be a factor in a wreck on Highway 72 on Chapman Mountain. The road was reopened around 6:45 a.m. on Friday.
Police are asking drivers to use caution in the area.
