Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

All lanes open on Highway 72 after wreck on Chapman Mountain

According to Huntsville police, ice could be a factor in a wreck on Highway 72 on Chapman Mountain.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 6:41 AM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 7:22 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

According to Huntsville police, ice could be a factor in a wreck on Highway 72 on Chapman Mountain. The road was reopened around 6:45 a.m. on Friday. 

Police are asking drivers to use caution in the area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Florence
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Fayetteville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Decatur
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events