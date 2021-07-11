Highway 53 in Madison County to see some much needed upgrades soon

After years of uncertainty with changes to a fatal stretch of road, some Madison county residents are still displeased with some recent updates.

Highway 53 stretches from Huntsville all the way to Ardmore and it's been a topic of conversation among residents and officials.

But, plans are in place to make the road safer.

WAAY-31 learned when the Alabama Department of Transportation is implementing these plans and what people have to say about them.

Many say the intersection of Harvest Road and Highway 53 is dangerous, but ALDOT is looking to make changes but that project won't begin until 2023.

"It is unfortunate that it's going to be 2 years from now. Probably a lot of fatalities are going to happen until then. The main thing we want to see, I want to see, is turning lanes," said Shanae Eden.

Shanae Eden created a petition months ago to get more attention to local government about the issues in Harvest, but these issues have been going on for years:

Fatal car accidents, extreme backed-up traffic and speeding and Chris Barnes agrees with this issue.

"They see a line of traffic going by, people are in a hurry, probably slept late, they don't want to slow down and they're on a feeder road that's coming to 53 that has no traffic signal to control to control a safe entry," he said.

ALDOT plans to widen the highway first, then add more intersections and lastly, turning lanes.

But since the construction isn't set to begin for another two years, both Barnes and Eden are growing impatient.

"53 has got to be widened and widened soon," he said. "We've been hearing in 2 years, in 2 years, in 2 years, and that's been so long ago," she said.

With North Alabama growing at an exponential rate, they both worry about an already congested area becoming even more dangerous.

"Safety is paramount. Safety is everybody's business and everybody's concern. It should be the number one concern the minute you get behind the wheel," said Barnes. "If they can't do the expansion, like they promised us a long time ago, at least help us out with some turning lanes," said Eden.

We've reached out to the Alabama Department of Transportation to see why​​ they are waiting until 2023 to start making these changes and are waiting to hear back.