Highway 231 shut-down impacts local business

One local business owner says he has been getting calls from customers, concerned about how they can get to his shop on Highway 231.

This comes after Highway 231 in Lacey's Spring was shut down last week because of cracks in the road, now the road is blocked off while crews evaluate the damage.

A business owner say ever since Highway 231 shut down he's seen a decrease in business. There are currently barricades blocking off the road. State troopers say they are working with the Alabama Department of Transportation to find out when the barricades can be moved.

"Is that going to affect your business and I said no, it's fine because everything is past my shop and then the first morning I pulled up and the road block was directly at the red light," said business owner, Zack Evans.

Zack Evans owns Evans Certified Service Center on Highway 231 and says when barricades were put up on the road leading to his shop, he was concerned.

"I don't think a lot of people are going to want to deal with traffic building up plus having to deal with the road blocks," said Evans.

He says since the area was blocked off because of cracks in the road, customers have been calling him with questions.

"They were basically concerned that they could even get here and could they get through the road block after they talked to the troopers about it," said Evans.

He says he's seen a decrease in business.

"A few people have complained about having to stop at the road block," said Evans.

Residents in the area say they are also frustrated.

"If I want to be anywhere early, I have to leave 30 minutes early," said resident, Brent Dempsey.

Evans says he wants the barricades to be moved closer to the construction area, but if they aren't he hopes customers will still come to his shop.

"I'm here regardless of the hassles they'd have to go through," said Evans.

"I'm disappointed but you get used to it. Just plan for it," said Dempsey.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says the barricades are up to keep drivers from getting close to the construction site. We also are working to find out when exactly Highway 231 will open again and we are waiting to hear back.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is asking drivers to have patience and plan alternate routes while the roadwork is being done.