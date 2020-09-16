Highway 231 in Morgan County expected to reopen soon following February’s landslide

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) says repairs are nearing completion on Highway 231 in Morgan County.

Bridge construction for the department’s $14.6 million emergency repair began after heavy rain in February triggered a landslide that caused severe damage.

The highway is expected to fully reopen within the next few weeks. The deadline for the reopening is Dec. 2.

ALDOT says its contractor has finished pouring concrete for the decks of both bridges. They’re each about 1,000 feet long and 44 feet wide, “accommodating two 12-foot lanes with 10-foot shoulders,” the department said in a news release on Wednesday.