Highway 231 detours see Friday morning traffic

The official detour is from Highway 36 to Highway 67 and Highway 67 to Highway 69.
Commuters Friday morning will see a 3 new traffic lights installed here at Union Hill Road. Business owners told us they hope theses lights will keep traffic moving. They also say this detour is already bringing more traffic to their front door especially when traffic backs up for miles. The owner of an appliance store said he's hoping this boom in business continues.
"We'll see how it goes. We may open up new hours to where we're open earlier and later, depending on how it goes, depending on what ALDOT says," said Michael Owen.
Meanwhile, school buses are adjusting to the detours. Buses to Lacey's Spring, Union Hill and Cotaco Junior High Schools, along with Brewer High School will see different routes.
One Morgan county grandparent told us he's glad they caught the crack before it got any worse.
"It's just an inconvenience getting back and forth commuting up and down the mountain but it's just a blessing they found it before someone got hurt or it was a real bad injury," said Johnny Moore.
