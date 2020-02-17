Highway 231 detours impacting first responders' speed in emergencies

The detours and closures around Highway 231 in Lacey's Spring aren't only impacting drives to work and school.

They also present a big hurdle to first responders and how quickly they can get to emergencies.

This closed portion of Highway 231 has caused many problems.

Going too fast is one. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it has seen an increase in people speeding on the detour routes.

Going too slow is another, with first responders worried about how long it now may take them to provide help.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the transition from a four-lane highway to a two-lane backroad is making it difficult for deputies and local fire departments.

Brindlee Mountain and Lacey's Spring volunteer fire departments are impacted by the road closure, and fire crews will have to take the detour routes along just like thousands of other drivers.

The sheriff's office said it will have to adjust to how deputies are deployed to make sure teams are spread out across the area.

One resident said he's concerned.

"15-20 minutes around to get to the spot on time and you know... Minutes and seconds count when it comes to first responders," said Richard Shannon.

With no word yet on when the highway will be back to normal, the sheriff's office asks drivers to slow down, and be patient.