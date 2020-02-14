Highway 231 construction delaying other road projects

New information on how the work on Highway 231 is impacting other road projects.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said the maintenance work scheduled for today on the Tennessee River Bridge in Decatur was postponed.

The Alabama Department of Transportation tells WAAY 31 that's because they need as many people as possible working on Highway 231.

Department officials tells WAAY 31 more road projects could be rescheduled, but right now they're not sure how many.

The department says it doesn't want to cause any more issues for drivers in Morgan County while part of 231 is closed.

Crews were supposed to repair the deck of the Tennessee River Bridge on I-65 Friday.

Drivers told WAAY 31 putting the focus on fixing Highway 231 instead of other projects is a good decision.

"It's really a big deal. They have to get that taken care of. You have to prioritize. Obviously this is a bid priority," said resident, Jonathan Bown.

The department tells me drivers in Decatur should expect delays because of Highway 231 and make sure they include extra drive time in their commutes.

We reached out to the Department of Transportation to see when the Tennessee River Bridge project will be done. We're waiting to hear back.