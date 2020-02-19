Highway 231 closure causes headache for drivers

Crews will be drilling Wednesday on Highway 231 as they work around the clock to find a way to repair the road.

The northbound and southbound lanes of 231 in Lacey's Spring are closed indefinitely after heavy rain caused massive cracks in the road.

It has officially been one week since crews first closed parts of Highway 231, and now, the road is closed indefinitely.

This is the second time cracks have formed on this road, and the Alabama Department of Transportation wants to make sure it doesn't happen again.

The state said it’s taking advantage of the closure by cleaning out the ditches and installing drainage systems to help with flooding.

Officials also brought in a research team from Auburn University to study the soil and find out how deep the cracks are in the road.

However, even though crews are working as fast as they can, the detour routes are causing a headache for drivers.

"This morning, we went down 36 and it was just bumper to bumper, moving very slow so the people trying to get out and go to work, they better be leaving earlier. You have to get out a little earlier because you're going to be held up a while,” said Sherry Allison, who lives near Highway 231.

The state said the detour routes should smooth out over time as people leave home earlier and get used to their new routes.

For now, the research team from Auburn will be back Thursday to continue working toward a long-term solution.

Crews will keep drilling Wednesday to see how far down the mountain the road has shifted.