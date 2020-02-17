Highway 231 closed indefinitely in Lacey’s Spring, transportation department says

WAAY 31 learned that the Department of Transportation has no set time on when Highway 231 will re-open after a part of it was overtaken by cracks caused by recent rain.

This week, the Alabama Department of Transportation plans to have teams here to test the road - and try to find out what exactly is making it crack. The department says the work takes a lot of time and resources - but will be worth it in the long run.

"Man I guess I'm just going to have to adapt and overcome I don't really have too much of a choice do I"? Brock Baker, who lives in Morgan County, said.

This was Baker's reaction when he found out the Alabama Department of Transportation says Highway 231 is closed indefinitely.

Baker said he travels Highway 36 to get from his house to the University of Alabama in Huntsville, where he attends school, just about every day.

And since the roads been closed, his usual quick drive has seen a lot more traffic.

"It took me several extra minutes the other day to get home, about 20 extra minutes," Baker said.

The Alabama Department of Transportation has teams performing a series of tests to try to figure out what's going on underneath the roadway.

"To determine the depth of rock and different soils and again the intent is to try to determine what the slip plane is beneath the roadway," Curtis Vincent, the North Region engineer for the Alabama Department of Transportation, said.

Vincent said the department plans to look at all the testing results - and identify a permanent fix on the road.

However, it's going to take time because the department has to wait for test results before deciding on a plan for repairs. Because of that, the department can't put together a timeline on the closure yet.

Drivers like Baker said even though the road closure hasn't been the best, they're going to just have to manage for the time being.

"It's been a bit of an inconvenience, I don't really get that much road rage so I'm working with it the best I can," Baker said.

Another team from the Department of Transportation is coming Tuesday to do some drilling on the road. The Auburn team just finished a day worth of testing Monday. They'll be back Friday for follow up testing.