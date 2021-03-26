At least one person injured after Marshall County road caves in

According to the Alabama Deparment of Transportation, both lanes of Highway 227 are closed after a hole about 12 feet wide formed in the road around 1 a.m. Friday morning. The road is blocked from Old 227 Road to Highway 62.

A spokesman with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said a pregnant woman was injured after her vehicle ran into the hole before the road was blocked off. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

State crews are on scene working on repairs and said the road is still caving in. The road will likely be closed into next week.

This is in the Five Points area near Guntersville State Park.