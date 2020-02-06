Clear
Highway 117 in DeKalb County down to one lane after mudslide

Highway 117 between Valley Head and Mentone in DeKalb County is down to one lane after mudslide.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 5:45 AM
Updated: Feb 6, 2020 6:48 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Highway 117 between Valley Head and Mentone in DeKalb County is down to one lane after reports of a mudslide Thursday morning. Officials with the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency said Highway 117 is the only way to get to Desoto Falls in Desoto State Park.

Fire crews blew the mud off the road so they could open one lane. Crews are now waiting for the Alabama Department of Transportation to arrive to push the leaves and water off the remaining lane.

They say mudslides happen occasionally on Lookout Mountain during heavy rain. 

Officials told us several trees are down blocking the road on AL-75 and in Collinsville. Right now they say water is covering several roads and some secondary roads are underwater.

