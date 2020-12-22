Highlands Medical Center officials: "now is not the time to let our guards down and forget about COVID"

The hospital is currently taking care of 16 Coronavirus inpatients and 5 of those patients are on a ventilator. The hospital had 24 Coronavirus inpatients on Monday. To adjust for the uptick in numbers the hospital isn't doing elective surgeries. Right now, the Post Anesthesia Care Unit is being used as a non-Coronavirus ICU to help separate Coronavirus and non-Coronavirus patients. All Coroanvirus patients are in negative pressure rooms.

Around 200 Highlands Medical Center employees were vaccinated on Friday. Right now, they don't know when the next round of vaccines will arrive.

Right now, the hospital is experience some staffing issues. "Our team has been doing an outstanding job caring for COVID patients for almost ten months and they are tired. Every single person is giving it 200% every day and we are so grateful and proud of their efforts for our patients. It really has been amazing to see. They are true heroes," explained hospital representative Wendi Raeuchle.

The hospital has seen a spike since Thanksgiving.

"While we all want to focus on Christmas, our families and our friends, now is not the time to let our guards down and forget about COVID, even though we might want to. Now is the time to protect our loved ones more than ever so we can go into the new year of 2021 stronger and healthier," said Raeuchle.