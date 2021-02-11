Highlands Medical Center to hold first dose coronavirus vaccine clinic

Highlands Medical Center will hold two first dose coronavirus vaccine clinics.

The first-come, first-served clinics will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Thursday, Feb. 18. They'll go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Three hundred vaccines will be available both days. Bring your insurance card and a photo ID.

This comes as the hospital is set to close one of their COVID-19 testing sites. The testing site at 404 Cedar Hill in Scottsboro will close after Friday, Feb. 12.

You can still get tested at Scottsboro Urgent Care.