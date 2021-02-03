Highlands Medical Center resumes first doses of coronavirus vaccines

Hundreds are expected to be vaccinated this week at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.

This comes after the center paused giving the first dose of vaccines last week because they were uncertain when they would get another shipment.

"My son says he'll never take it, but me, I'll be the first one in line and that's where I was when they called me," said Paul Jones.

Right now, Jones is off the Highlands Medical Center waitlist. He got his first dose Wednesday morning.

"I feel fine," said Jones.

His shot was a little delayed after Highlands Medical put a pause on giving the first dose of the vaccine because they weren't sure when their next shipment of vaccines would come.

"I know they've got a backlog of getting it in. I wasn't worried about it," said Jones.

Hospital representative Wendi Raeuchle explained Wednesday that they had an order in but were not expecting it to be delivered Tuesday.

"When we got the shipment yesterday, we were very excited and anxious to get started and get more vaccinations out into our community," said Wendi Raeuchle, Director of Marketing for Highlands Medical Center.

Jones was one of the first people there the morning after Highlands got their shipment to get his shot and says you should, too, whenever you get the chance.

"If they're like me and tired of staying home for a year, not seeing their grand-kids, cooking their own suppers and stuff and if they're ready to go back to normal living," said Jones.

Three hundred shots are expected to be given out Wednesday. Three hundred more are set to be given out at Highlands starting Friday at 9 a.m.

Next week, hospital representatives tell us they're planning to go back to only giving out second doses. If you qualify for your shot and can't make it to Highlands Wednesday or Friday, you can still get vaccinated at the Jackson County Health Department.