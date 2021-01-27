Highlands Medical Center not offering first dose of the coronavirus vaccine

Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro is no longer giving first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to a post on the hospital's Facebook page, they aren't anticipating getting any more coronavirus vaccines, so they can't give out any more first doses.

That means even if you're on the waiting list to get your first shot at Highlands Medical Center, you're out of luck for now. If you already got your first shot at Highlands, you should've gotten a card with your date to return.

According to the post, those patients can still get their second shot at the hospital.

Vaccinations for those in the 1A group or people who are 75 years old and up are still being given out at the Jackson County Health Department.